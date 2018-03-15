Suns' Devin Booker: Will be game-time call Thursday

Booker (hand) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Jazz, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Booker was reportedly shooting with his off-hand at morning shootaround due to the discomfort of his injury, which isn't a great sign for his availability. Nevertheless, he will wait until he goes through warmups to determine if he can play.

