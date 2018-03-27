Suns' Devin Booker: Will not play Monday

Booker (hand) will not play Monday against the Celtics.

Booker was initially ruled a game-time decision, however after testing out his injured right hand, he will miss his fifth consecutive game. Troy Daniels will likely start in his place, as he's seen extended minutes in Booker's place. Booker's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Clippers, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.