Suns' Devin Booker: Will not return Wednesday

Booker will not return after leaving Wednesday's game with a left ankle injury, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Booker landed awkwardly on his left ankle early in Wednesday's game, and was unable to shoot the free throws, officially ruling him out for the remainder of the game. He didn't seem able to put any weight on the ankle and need to be helped off the court by his teammates. With just three games left following Wednesday's, it's very possible that Booker is shut down for the remainder of the season. More information on his status should come out shortly.