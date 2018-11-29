Suns' Devin Booker: Will play and start Wednesday

Booker (toe) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After being a very late addition to the injury report and being doubtful to play with a toe injury, Booker will remain in the starting lineup for the Suns. Whether or not Booker will be affected by his injury is unknown, however the Suns would likely have ruled him out if they had any serious concerns.