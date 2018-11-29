Suns' Devin Booker: Will play and start Wednesday
Booker (toe) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After being a very late addition to the injury report and being doubtful to play with a toe injury, Booker will remain in the starting lineup for the Suns. Whether or not Booker will be affected by his injury is unknown, however the Suns would likely have ruled him out if they had any serious concerns.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.