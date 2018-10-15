Suns' Devin Booker: Will play in season opener

Head coach Igor Kokoskov said Monday that Booker (hand) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

Booker resumed participating in 5-on-5 work this weekend after being cleared for contact, and he has now been cleared to play in Wednesday's contest after undergoing hand surgery back on September 10. This puts him slightly ahead of his original six-week recovery timetable, but it's hard to imagine the Suns bringing their star guard back early if he wasn't 100 percent ready. It's unclear whether or not Booker will have a minutes restriction placed on him for Wednesday's game, but all the details surrounding his status should come well before tip-off against Dallas.