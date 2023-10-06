Coach Frank Vogel said Friday that Booker will play limited minutes during Sunday's preseason opener against the Pistons, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Vogel said the plan is for the starters to "get their feet wet," so it sounds like Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will all see at least some action versus Detroit. Given it's the first time most of the Suns' starters have played together, it's safe to assume they'll get more run as the preseason progresses to ensure they have somewhat of a rapport before the regular season begins.