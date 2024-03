Booker (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Booker has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up after missing the previous four games with a right ankle sprain. Before his absence, Booker was playing well, averaging 28.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 38.0 minutes over his past five appearances.