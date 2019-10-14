Suns' Devin Booker: Will play Monday

Booker (rest) will play Monday against Denver, Kellan Olson reports.

After resting for Saturday's preseason contest against Portland, Booker appears ready to go for the Suns' only preseason matchup this week. Booker tallied 15 points and five assists in his first exhibition game against Minnesota on Oct. 9.

More News
Our Latest Stories