Suns' Devin Booker: Will play, start Wednesday
Booker (hip) will play and start in Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Booker was originally considered a game-time call, but after testing everything out during pregame warmups, he feels healthy enough to take the court. Look for Booker to immediately slot back into the starting lineup and his return likely means less minutes for guys like Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson.
