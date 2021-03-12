Booker (knee) will play Thursday against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker will play after missing the All-Star break due to a sprained left knee he suffered March 4 against Golden State. It wasn't specified whether Booker would be starting or on any sort of minutes restriction in his return.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Officially questionable Thursday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Expected to play vs. Blazers•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Could play Thursday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Dealing with left knee sprain•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ejected versus Lakers•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Goes off for season-high 43 points•