Suns' Devin Booker: Will play Tuesday vs. Bulls
Booker (toe) has been cleared to play during Tuesday's matchup against the Bulls, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker, dealing with an inflamed big toe, was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves. However, it appears the rest has helped the injury heal, and he'll be available for Tuesday's contest. As a result, it seems likely Josh Jackson will move back to the bench, though that has yet to be confirmed. In his most recent five appearances, Booker has posted 20.4 points and 5.0 assists per game.
