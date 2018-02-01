Suns' Devin Booker: Will play Wednesday

Booker (ribs) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker was held out of Monday's game against the Grizzlies, but an X-ray has since cleared him of anything serious. After taking part in pregame warmups without any glaring issues, the medical staff has officially given Booker the green light to return, so look for him to take back his spot in the starting lineup. The Suns aren't currently reporting any restrictions, so barring any in-game setbacks, Booker should see his typical workload. Isaiah Canaan is the likely candidate to head back to a bench role, with guys like Tyler Ulis and Josh Jackson also losing minutes.