Suns' Devin Booker: Will play Wednesday
Booker (ribs) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker was held out of Monday's game against the Grizzlies, but an X-ray has since cleared him of anything serious. After taking part in pregame warmups without any glaring issues, the medical staff has officially given Booker the green light to return, so look for him to take back his spot in the starting lineup. The Suns aren't currently reporting any restrictions, so barring any in-game setbacks, Booker should see his typical workload. Isaiah Canaan is the likely candidate to head back to a bench role, with guys like Tyler Ulis and Josh Jackson also losing minutes.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...