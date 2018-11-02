Suns' Devin Booker: Will probably play Friday
Booker (hamstring) will "probably" play Friday against the Raptors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker has been nursing a left hamstring strain for the last week and is officially listed as probable for Friday's date against Toronto. All indications suggest that Booker will likely make his return Friday after missing the last three games. The former Kentucky Wildcats is averaging an impressive 27.8 points and 6.8 assists over four games so far this season.
