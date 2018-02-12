Suns' Devin Booker: Will remain out Monday
Booker (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Booker will be missing a fourth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering hip injury. He's hoping to return in time for Wednesday's contest, though it seems more likely the Suns will hold him out through the All-Star break, which would give him another week and half for additional recovery. Either way, with Booker out, look for Elfrid Payton to handle point guard duties for the time being. Payton tallied 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes in his Suns debut.
