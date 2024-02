Booker (hip) will be available for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.comreports.

After missing Thursday's game against the Jazz, Booker is no longer on the injury report. Eric Gordon started in his place for that game, scoring 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal.