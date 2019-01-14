Suns' Devin Booker: Will return Tuesday

Booker (back) will make his return to action Tuesday at Indiana, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.

Booker, who has missed the last three games due to back spasms, will be available to play when the Suns travel to Indiana on Tuesday. In addition, coach Igor Kokoskov said Booker's minutes will not be restricted, as it appears as though the Kentucky product has made a full recovery. Booker will presumably slide back into the starting rotation Tuesday and, as a result, push teammate Josh Jackson to the bench.