Suns' Devin Booker: Will return Tuesday
Booker (back) will make his return to action Tuesday at Indiana, Bob Young of The Athletic reports.
Booker, who has missed the last three games due to back spasms, will be available to play when the Suns travel to Indiana on Tuesday. In addition, coach Igor Kokoskov said Booker's minutes will not be restricted, as it appears as though the Kentucky product has made a full recovery. Booker will presumably slide back into the starting rotation Tuesday and, as a result, push teammate Josh Jackson to the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...