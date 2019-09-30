Suns' Devin Booker: Will share playmaking with Rubio
Coach Monty Williams said Monday that both Booker and Ricky Rubio will handle the ball for the Suns this season, Kellan Olson of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.
Williams noted that he "doesn't want to designate things too much" when it comes to who's handling the ball, and he plans to allow Rubio and Booker to figure it out for themselves. That sounds great on paper, but with the arrival of Rubio, Booker will almost certainly see a decline in assists production after averaging a career-high 6.8 per game last season. For much of the year, the Suns were devoid of a starting-caliber point guard, which forced Booker into more time handling the ball. The hope, though, is Rubio's passing ability will unlock more opportunities for Booker in catch-and-shoot situations.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...