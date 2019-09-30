Suns' Devin Booker: Will share playmaking with Rubio

Coach Monty Williams said Monday that both Booker and Ricky Rubio will handle the ball for the Suns this season, Kellan Olson of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.

Williams noted that he "doesn't want to designate things too much" when it comes to who's handling the ball, and he plans to allow Rubio and Booker to figure it out for themselves. That sounds great on paper, but with the arrival of Rubio, Booker will almost certainly see a decline in assists production after averaging a career-high 6.8 per game last season. For much of the year, the Suns were devoid of a starting-caliber point guard, which forced Booker into more time handling the ball. The hope, though, is Rubio's passing ability will unlock more opportunities for Booker in catch-and-shoot situations.