Suns' Devin Booker: Will start Sunday

Booker (hamstring) will start in Sunday's game against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, and came into Sunday's game listed as probable, however he will play and return to the starting five. Booker is averaging 24.9 points and 6.7 assists over 34.8 minutes per game this season.

