Suns' Devin Booker: Will start Sunday

Booker (toe) will play and start in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.

Booker missed Friday's game after stubbing his toe, however he is good to go and will return to the starting five Sunday. It's not expected that Booker will face any restrictions, so he should be in line for his usual workload, likely bumping Elie Okobo back to the bench.

