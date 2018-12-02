Suns' Devin Booker: Will start Sunday
Booker (toe) will play and start in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
Booker missed Friday's game after stubbing his toe, however he is good to go and will return to the starting five Sunday. It's not expected that Booker will face any restrictions, so he should be in line for his usual workload, likely bumping Elie Okobo back to the bench.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.