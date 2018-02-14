Suns' Devin Booker: Will try to play Wednesday

Booker (hip) will "try and play" in Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The phrasing isn't particularly encouraging, as it implies Booker is still dealing with discomfort. Though he'll enter the contest, it's possible he plays limited minutes, making him a risky DFS option. If he sees less than his usual workload, the extra run would likely be given to some combination of Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels.