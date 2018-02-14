Suns' Devin Booker: Will try to play Wednesday
Booker (hip) will "try and play" in Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
The phrasing isn't particularly encouraging, as it implies Booker is still dealing with discomfort. Though he'll enter the contest, it's possible he plays limited minutes, making him a risky DFS option. If he sees less than his usual workload, the extra run would likely be given to some combination of Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Wednesday vs. Utah•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Will remain out Monday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...