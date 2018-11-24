Suns' Devin Booker: Wins battle with Giannis

Booker scored 29 points (13-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 116-114 win over the Bucks.

After riding out a bit of a shooting slump earlier in November, Booker has bounced back with 20-plus points in three straight games, averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals over that stretch. The 22-year-old has taken a big leap forward in his distribution numbers to begin the season, and while the addition of Deandre Ayton to the lineup does give Booker someone who can consistently convert his passes into baskets, the guard has also shown plenty of skill growth of his own.