Suns coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday that Booker (toe) has no real timetable for return, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker is set to miss his third straight game Tuesday due to a toe injury. While the star guard has begun on-court work, he has yet to participate in full-contact practices. Booker's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, but he could be headed towards a more lengthy absence.