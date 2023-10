Booker (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has officially been downgraded from doubtful to out Saturday due to an ankle injury, as expected. While no results of his MRI have been reported, Booker's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday's matchup with San Antonio. Eric Gordon, Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence.