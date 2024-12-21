Booker (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit.

Booker was unable to return for the second half of Thursday's game against the Pacers due to groin tightness, and the issue will cause the All-Star guard to miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season. The severity of the injury isn't clear, and Booker's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Nuggets. Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Monte Morris are all candidates to see increased playing time due to Booker's injury.