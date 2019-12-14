Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Saturday
Booker (forearm) won't play in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.
Booker will be held out after missing practice Friday due to a forearm bruise with his status remaining day-to-day heading into Monday's tilt with Portland. It's unclear who'll start in Booker's place, but Ty Jerome, Jevon Carter and Mikal Bridges appear to be the best candidates.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...