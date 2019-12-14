Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Saturday

Booker (forearm) won't play in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.

Booker will be held out after missing practice Friday due to a forearm bruise with his status remaining day-to-day heading into Monday's tilt with Portland. It's unclear who'll start in Booker's place, but Ty Jerome, Jevon Carter and Mikal Bridges appear to be the best candidates.