Booker (ankle) is out Sunday versus Oklahoma City, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker was unable to return to Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Rockets after spraining his right ankle late in the fourth quarter, when he collided with teammate Royce O'Neale while playing defense. Though O'Neale emerged from the collision no worse for the wear and will play Sunday, Booker, on the other hand, hobbled straight to the locker room after a full-extension twist of his right ankle. Though head coach Frank Vogel said after the game that X-rays cleared Booker of any structural damage to his ankle, the Suns haven't provided word on the severity of the ankle sprain. Booker will join Damion Lee (knee) and Nassir Little (knee) on the sideline Sunday, but the Suns should have all of their other key contributors available with Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (neck) listed as probable and with Eric Gordon (groin) having been cleared to return from a three-game absence.