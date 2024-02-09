Booker (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

The good news is that Booker is only being listed as "day-to-day," so there's a chance he'll return to the floor for Saturday's game in Golden State. Bradley Beal (ankle) is headed for a game-time call, and if he's forced to join Booker on the sidelines, that would create a lot of opportunity for Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen.