Booker won't play Tuesday against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will all take a seat Tuesday after playing limited minutes during Sunday's preseason opener. Booker's next chance to suit up will arrive Thursday in Portland.
