Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Tuesday

Booker (hamstring) will be unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker is set to miss his fifth straight contest while on the mend from a left hamstring strain. De'Anthony Melton should continue to draw starts at point guard until Booker can return to action. His next opportunity to take the court will come Thursday against Dallas.

