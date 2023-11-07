Booker (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Booker has been ruled out and will miss back-to-back games due to a calf strain. However, the Suns hope to have Booker back in action Friday versus the Lakers or Sunday against the Thunder. Bradley Beal (back) is questionable for Wednesday and could make his season debut, which would help alleviate Booker's absence.