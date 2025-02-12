Booker will not play Wednesday against Houston with a lower back contusion.

Booker played 40 minutes Tuesday against Memphis, finishing with 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and nine assists. The Suns are likely holding him out for maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set, and he'll get some time to recover during the All-Star break. With Grayson Allen (knee) and Bradley Beal (toe) out, the Suns could use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with TyTy Washington and Ryan Dunn possibly benefitting.