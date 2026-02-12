Booker (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's meeting with the Thunder, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Booker will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be back in action for Phoenix's first game after the break Feb. 19 in San Antonio. Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (knee) will join Booker on the inactive list Wednesday night, so Collin Gillespie will likely shoulder a heavy load on offense, while Jordan Goodwin should get all the run he can handle.