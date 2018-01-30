Play

Suns' Devin Booker: X-Rays negative on ribs

X-rays came back negative on Booker's ribs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker's rib injury was reported to be a bruised rib, and the negative X-ray confirms that. More information should come out closer to Wednesday's game, however at this time Booker should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories