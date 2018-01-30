Suns' Devin Booker: X-Rays negative on ribs
X-rays came back negative on Booker's ribs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker's rib injury was reported to be a bruised rib, and the negative X-ray confirms that. More information should come out closer to Wednesday's game, however at this time Booker should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
