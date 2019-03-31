Suns' Devin Booker: Yet another explosive output

Booker compiled 48 points (19-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists and three assists across 43 minutes in the Suns' 120-115 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Booker took his game to a completely different level in the latter stages of March, scoring between Saturday's 48 points and 59 points in his last three contests. Booker also excelled on the boards and as a facilitator in each of the last two games, respectively, leading to consecutive double-doubles. The 2015 first-round pick has shot at least 55.9 percent in those contests, and his surge comes at a perfect time for those fortunate enough to have him on rosters during the fantasy postseason.