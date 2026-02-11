Brooks produced 23 points (11-26 FG, 1-10 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 win over the Mavericks.

The 23 points led the Suns on the night. Brooks has topped 20 points in three straight games and eight of the last nine, a stretch in which the veteran forward is averaging 25.2 points, 4.3 boards, 2.2 threes, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals as he continues to march toward a career-best campaign.