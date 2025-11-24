Brooks ended with 25 points (10-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 victory over the Spurs.

The veteran wing led the Suns in scoring on the night as he topped 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games, Brooks is also flashing his three-and-D skill set, producing at least one steal and one three-pointer in every game he's played this season. Over eight contests since he returned from a groin strain, Brooks is averaging 22.1 points, 3.3 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals.