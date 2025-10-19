Brooks (face) received six stitches Saturday after a collision in the day's practice, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Brooks took an elbow to the face during Saturday's practice but downplayed the severity of the injury. The veteran wing, who joined the Suns in June as part of the Kevin Durant trade with the Rockets, averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 75 regular-season appearances last year. With the team set to open the 2025-26 season Wednesday against the Kings, the stitches Brooks received aren't expected to impact his availability.