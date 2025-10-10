Brooks logged 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's preseason win over Brooklyn.

It wasn't the most efficient shooting display, but Brooks filled the box score while working to shake off any potential offseason rust. The veteran swingman is set to be Phoenix's starting power forward in 2025-26, but his fantasy appeal will likely remain limited by his lack of contributions across the board. Brooks averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.5 three-pointers per game for Houston during the regular season last year.