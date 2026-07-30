Suns' Dillon Brooks: New role on tap for 2026-27?

Brooks could play a different role next season after Phoenix acquired Miles Bridges from Charlotte this offseason.

There could be somewhat of a crunch for usage in Phoenix's starting lineup in 2026-27, which wasn't the case particularly often for Brooks in 2025-26. The Suns landed Jalen Green in last summer's Kevin Durant trade as compensation for the loss of the future Hall of Famer, but Brooks capitalized with a career campaign, which may have come largely due to Green's inability to stay on the court consistently due to nagging hamstring injuries. Over 56 regular-season appearances, Brooks averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.4 minutes per game but could be at risk of seeing those numbers drop to a degree now that Bridges is in the mix.