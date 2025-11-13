Brooks supplied 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran wing continues to supply solid secondary scoring for the Suns, at least when he's on the court. Since returning from a six-game absence due to a groin strain, Brooks has averaged 17.3 points, 3.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals in 28.3 minutes a contest.