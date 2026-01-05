Brooks closed Sunday's 108-105 victory over Oklahoma City with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes.

Brooks did most of his damage in the fourth quarter, scoring a game-high 14 points in the final frame. The veteran did commit a season-high five turnovers, but was a major piece of the Suns' 18-point comeback win over the Thunder. The 29-year-old is putting up career-best numbers as a scorer in his first season in Phoenix, scoring 20 or more points in 16 games and reaching double-figures in all 29 games played.