Brooks racked up 21 points (8-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 win over Memphis.

Brooks is a hit-or-miss fantasy asset, but he's an invaluable member of the team's identity, and the Suns have made it clear he won't be moved ahead of the deadline. Over his last eight outings, Brooks is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 43.6 percent shooting from the field.