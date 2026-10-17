Brooks tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes in Friday's 119-116 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Brooks delivered a productive offensive performance, finishing tied with Jalen Green for the team lead in scoring, and he seems ready for the regular season after logging 23 minutes -- only Devin Booker (26) and Khaman Maluach (24) played more than him. Brooks' scoring and perimeter shooting were encouraging in this game, though his fantasy value will depend on his offensive consistency and defensive contributions. He averaged a career-best 20.2 points per game while shooting 34.4 percent from deep in the 2025-26 regular season.