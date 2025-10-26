Brooks (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Jazz.

Brooks is in jeopardy of missing his first game this season due to right groin soreness. If the 29-year-old forward is unable to play, Royce O'Neale and Nigel Hayes-Davis are candidates for increased minutes. Over three regular-season appearances, Brooks has averaged 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest.