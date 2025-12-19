Brooks racked up 24 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over Golden State.

Brooks was hot to start Thursday's game, as he dropped in 13 points on seven shots in his first six minutes of play, and he finished as Phoenix's second-leading scorer in the narrow win. As good as he was, Brooks nearly cost Phoenix the game by picking up a silly technical foul late that put Golden State in the position to tie it up, but ultimately, the Suns were able to eke out a win and hit the brakes on a two-game skid.