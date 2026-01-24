Brooks racked up 11 points (4-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 110-103 loss to the Hawks.

Brooks' shooting struggles continued Friday, and he has now scored fewer than 12 points in three of his last four outings. The 30-year-old forward has shot just 26.7 percent from the field over his last five games, reaching the 20-point threshold only once during that stretch. Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hamstring) both exited Friday's contest early, and if either is forced to miss time, Brooks could see increased usage.