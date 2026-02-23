Suns' Dillon Brooks: Slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks, who broke his left hand during Saturday's win over the Magic, will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Monday.
This was a likely outcome based on previous players with this injury. At best, Brooks could be cleared in time for a return in late March. He's in the midst of a breakout campaign, and this is a brutal blow for the Suns. In his absence, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn could step into larger roles.
