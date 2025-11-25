Brooks ended Monday's 114-92 loss to Houston with 29 points (11-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes.

The 29 points led all scorers on the night, but Brooks didn't get a lot help -- Devin Booker was second on the Suns with just 18 points. Brooks has been impressive in nine games since returning from a groin injury, averaging 22.9 points, 3.2 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.0 minutes a contest.