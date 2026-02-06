Brooks amassed 24 points (10-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-97 loss to Golden State.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the night as he topped 20 points for the sixth time in the last seven games. Over that surge, Brooks is averaging 25.1 points, 4.7 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals as the 30-year-old continues to put together a surprising career-best campaign.