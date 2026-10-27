Brooks finished with 19 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 125-114 loss to the Thunder.

Brooks struggled with his efficiency from the field but compensated by making eight free throws and contributing across multiple categories. The veteran forward also recorded three steals and five assists without committing a turnover, helping offset his poor shooting performance. Brooks continues to handle a substantial offensive workload for Phoenix, giving him fantasy appeal despite his inconsistent efficiency.